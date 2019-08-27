NS Partners Ltd Boosts Holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,187 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 40,200 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $6,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 1st quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 121,425.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 19,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BSAC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE BSAC traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.89. 32,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,933. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $33.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $646.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.74 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 22.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

