NS Partners Ltd Acquires 597 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,548 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,347 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 51,589 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,341 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.53, for a total transaction of $130,039.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,238.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.21, for a total transaction of $776,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 306,182 shares of company stock valued at $46,555,196. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded down $2.13 on Tuesday, hitting $153.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,343,487. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $113.60 and a 1-year high of $167.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.33 and its 200 day moving average is $156.12. The firm has a market cap of $117.62 billion, a PE ratio of 105.37, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.27.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $190.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens set a $184.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.63.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

