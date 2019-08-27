Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.43

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.43 and last traded at $22.78, with a volume of 46720 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

NBLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Noble Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Noble Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rowe cut their price objective on Noble Midstream Partners to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Noble Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.64.

Get Noble Midstream Partners alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.87. The company has a market cap of $933.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $158.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.40 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 12.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.6418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NBLX)

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.