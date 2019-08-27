Nimiq Market Capitalization Achieves $2.75 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nimiq has a total market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $129,188.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, LATOKEN, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,141.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.45 or 0.01838635 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $306.87 or 0.03026110 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.60 or 0.00715918 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.26 or 0.00771740 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011710 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00070879 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00494554 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008222 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 5,423,282,180 coins and its circulating supply is 4,432,782,180 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

