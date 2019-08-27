Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Trimmed by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,908 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Macquarie set a $89.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Shares of Nike stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $82.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,715,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,464,300. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.10. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $126.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 45.12%. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

In other Nike news, insider Elliott Hill sold 34,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $3,012,394.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $2,036,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,292,894.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,637 shares of company stock worth $16,767,237 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

