NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) is NS Partners Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 2.6% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $28,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,021,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,846,000 after buying an additional 385,763 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $187.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.38.

NYSE:NEE traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $164.25 and a one year high of $224.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.22.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total transaction of $9,657,848.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total value of $324,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,113.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,878 shares of company stock worth $17,312,768. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

