NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NXRT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a hold rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $46.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust to $51.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.92.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $45.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.73 and its 200-day moving average is $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $46.71. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.41.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.54). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 58.51%.

In related news, insider James D. Dondero bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.19 per share, with a total value of $20,595,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,862,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 315,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,050,000 after purchasing an additional 188,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,128,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,136,000 after purchasing an additional 164,252 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 629.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 151,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 84,522 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

