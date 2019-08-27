Newton Coin Project Price Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded down 85.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre, BiteBTC and cfinex. Newton Coin Project has a total market cap of $138,803.00 and $363.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

NCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2018. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 180,037,219,577 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php.

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

Newton Coin Project can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, cfinex, TradeOgre and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton Coin Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton Coin Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

