Newell Brands Inc (NWL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on September 13th

Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Newell Brands has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Newell Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 104.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Newell Brands to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.

NWL stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.08. The company had a trading volume of 60,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,009,587. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

NWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

In other Newell Brands news, Director Michael Todman bought 5,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.76 per share, for a total transaction of $78,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 72,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,619.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

