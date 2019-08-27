New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 10,700 Shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in First Horizon National in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in First Horizon National in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon National in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon National in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in First Horizon National by 63.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FHN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.48. 8,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,163,351. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28. First Horizon National Corp has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $18.86.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.32 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 24.57%. First Horizon National’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FHN. ValuEngine upgraded First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America upgraded First Horizon National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group upgraded First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on First Horizon National in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.36.

In related news, EVP John M. Daniel sold 9,663 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $158,376.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,419.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 62,846 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,005,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 325,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,979. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

