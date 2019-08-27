New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 836.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.20.

Shares of NYSE:CW traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.09. The stock had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,252. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a one year low of $95.23 and a one year high of $141.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.36.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $122,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,283.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Charles Adams sold 7,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $913,796.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,608 shares of company stock worth $2,521,767 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

