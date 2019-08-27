New Energy Exchange (OTCMKTS:EBODF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.05

New Energy Exchange Ltd (OTCMKTS:EBODF) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.05 and traded as low as $0.70. New Energy Exchange shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 3,175 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05.

New Energy Exchange Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EBODF)

Renewable Energy Trade Board Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy products and solutions in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Europe. The company's products include solar modules for electricity generation; and related application products, such as solar power stations, solar home systems, solar lighting, and solar chargers.

