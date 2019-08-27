Neil H. Shah Purchases 3,605 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Stock

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) COO Neil H. Shah purchased 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $49,785.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 338,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,290.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HT traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.54. 301,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,045. The stock has a market cap of $534.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $24.16.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.81 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 0.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,396,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,331,000 after purchasing an additional 32,454 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 10.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,570,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 143,725 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 797,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,193,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 16.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,500,000 after purchasing an additional 105,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 662,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 31,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

HT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $16.00 price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

