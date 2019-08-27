Nectar Price Reaches $0.0880 (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Nectar has a market cap of $7.25 million and approximately $21.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nectar has traded 40% higher against the dollar. One Nectar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0880 or 0.00000863 BTC on popular exchanges including $32.15, $24.43, $13.77 and $51.55.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00025232 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002406 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00158129 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,167.74 or 0.99744662 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003355 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00036009 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Nectar Coin Profile

NEC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com . Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex

Buying and Selling Nectar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

