NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) EVP Sells $512,044.16 in Stock

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) EVP J. Robert Ciminera sold 16,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $512,044.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,988.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NCR traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.85. 756,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. NCR Co. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $35.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.84.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. NCR had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 86.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NCR from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark set a $40.00 target price on shares of NCR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,027,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NCR by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,888,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $338,619,000 after purchasing an additional 390,502 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NCR by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,102,000 after purchasing an additional 65,325 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in NCR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $793,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NCR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,616,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

