National Asset Management Inc. Takes $209,000 Position in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,026 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nutanix by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 98.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Nutanix by 2.0% in the first quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Nutanix by 0.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,362,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Shares of NTNX stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.78. 419,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,700,768. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.35. Nutanix Inc has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $63.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.20 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 127.35% and a negative net margin of 41.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nutanix Inc will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nutanix from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $46.00 target price on Nutanix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Nutanix from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.27.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.