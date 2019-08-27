Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Short Interest Down 16.8% in August

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NATH. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Nathan’s Famous by 157.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Nathan’s Famous by 59,700.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nathan’s Famous during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nathan’s Famous during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nathan’s Famous by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

Shares of Nathan’s Famous stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.89. 3,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,636. Nathan’s Famous has a 1-year low of $62.20 and a 1-year high of $91.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.74 million, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.23.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 21.59% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $30.52 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.