Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.04

Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.04 and last traded at $22.05, with a volume of 481264 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Myriad Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Myriad Genetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.64 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Myriad Genetics had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Gary A. King sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $2,609,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 164,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,170,239.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Tobin sold 11,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $468,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,841,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,712 shares of company stock worth $4,115,380 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

