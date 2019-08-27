Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.04

Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.04 and last traded at $22.05, with a volume of 481264 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Myriad Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Myriad Genetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.64 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.05.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.81.
In other news, VP Gary A. King sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $2,609,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 164,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,170,239.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Tobin sold 11,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $468,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,841,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,712 shares of company stock worth $4,115,380 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Myriad Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYGN)
Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.
