MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) Short Interest Down 17.5% in August

MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the July 15th total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Mvc Capital, Inc. sold 608,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $1,034,127.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,836,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,521,767.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael T. Tokarz acquired 11,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.37 per share, for a total transaction of $103,707.16. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 998,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,352,197. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,433,240 shares of company stock worth $4,087,843 in the last quarter. 8.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of MVC Capital by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MVC Capital by 12.8% in the first quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 566,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 64,145 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of MVC Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MVC Capital by 1.4% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 793,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,196,000 after buying an additional 10,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MVC Capital by 186.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MVC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MVC Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MVC Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of MVC Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of NYSE MVC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.86. The stock had a trading volume of 34,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,955. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average is $9.20. The company has a market cap of $160.24 million, a P/E ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 0.74. MVC Capital has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.59 million for the quarter. MVC Capital had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 4.54%. As a group, analysts expect that MVC Capital will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. MVC Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

MVC Capital Company Profile

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

