Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,025,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 296,907 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.21% of Msci worth $239,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Msci during the second quarter worth $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Msci by 37.5% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Msci by 686.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Msci during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Msci by 78.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $230.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,173. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.22. Msci Inc has a 12-month low of $134.28 and a 12-month high of $247.57.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Msci had a negative return on equity of 599.92% and a net margin of 39.27%. The business had revenue of $385.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.84%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSCI. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Msci from $188.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut Msci from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Msci in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Msci from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Msci from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Msci currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.63.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

