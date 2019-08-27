Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Hits New 12-Month High at $242.00

Motorpoint Group PLC (LON:MOTR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 242 ($3.16) and last traded at GBX 237 ($3.10), with a volume of 2342 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 241 ($3.15).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $222.55 million and a PE ratio of 12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 222.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 204.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This is a boost from Motorpoint Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Motorpoint Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

Motorpoint Group Company Profile (LON:MOTR)

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. The company operates 12 retail sites across Great Britain.

