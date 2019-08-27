Motco Sells 2,700 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Motco reduced its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,397 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFR. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.2% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.5% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

CFR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

Shares of NYSE:CFR traded down $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.59. 61,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,045. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.50 and a 52 week high of $113.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.41.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 31.57%. The business had revenue of $360.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.16%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Charles W. Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.32 per share, for a total transaction of $94,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,960. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 9,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $882,273.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,839,634.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

See Also: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.