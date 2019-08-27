Motco Sells 215 Shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH)

Motco decreased its holdings in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 7.4% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 147,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,898,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 82,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 50,212 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 176,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after acquiring an additional 32,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BMV VCSH traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.24. The company had a trading volume of 294 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,454. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a one year low of $1,401.70 and a one year high of $1,575.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM’s previous dividend of $0.19.

