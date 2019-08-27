Motco Invests $136,000 in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Motco acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 360,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,539,000 after purchasing an additional 113,173 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 45,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in Waste Management by 4.3% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 33,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 11.6% in the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Waste Management by 21.1% in the second quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $118.02. The company had a trading volume of 14,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,602. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.62. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.22 and a 1 year high of $120.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.92.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.512 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.81%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $127.00 price target on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 price target on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.91.

In other Waste Management news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $34,278.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,378 shares in the company, valued at $6,331,164.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $9,823,424.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,921 shares in the company, valued at $32,963,125.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

