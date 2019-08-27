Motco Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Motco boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 159,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 439.2% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 36.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 24.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.73. 780,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,567,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.11. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $55.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.52.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

