Motco Increases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Motco grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Daily Journal Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 14,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after buying an additional 13,860,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,322,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,766,000 after buying an additional 1,285,265 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,974,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,279,000 after buying an additional 1,140,289 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,342,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3,336.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 683,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,952,000 after buying an additional 663,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,657,677. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.14 and a 52-week high of $57.81. The firm has a market cap of $80.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average of $51.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.92.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,429.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $520,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,414 shares of company stock worth $2,297,215 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

