Motco Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Motco lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 94.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Visa were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup set a $206.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.46.

Visa stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $177.63. The company had a trading volume of 143,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,291,835. The firm has a market cap of $347.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $121.60 and a 1 year high of $184.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.07.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.69%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

