Motco Grows Stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Motco lifted its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Chubb were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 3.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,532,000 after purchasing an additional 493,424 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,889,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,503,000 after acquiring an additional 74,295 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Chubb by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,205,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,256,000 after acquiring an additional 203,528 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,631,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,121,000 after acquiring an additional 383,344 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,376,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,101,000 after acquiring an additional 56,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Chubb from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Friday, July 5th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $185.00 price target on Chubb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 215,648 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.84, for a total value of $32,097,048.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,246,333.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Juan C. Andrade sold 5,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $726,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,479,420.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 345,421 shares of company stock worth $51,485,939 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.46. The stock had a trading volume of 25,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,723. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $119.54 and a one year high of $160.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.78%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

