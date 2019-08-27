Motco Boosts Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Motco boosted its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 180.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Southern were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Southern by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,922,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,443,000 after purchasing an additional 105,232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,763,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,667 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $31,406,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.99. The stock had a trading volume of 198,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,581,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.64. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.18.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,454,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $641,467.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,625.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 765,761 shares of company stock valued at $42,205,297. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.10.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

