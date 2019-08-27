Motco Acquires 267 Shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Motco increased its holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Celgene were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Celgene by 4.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 273,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celgene by 18.6% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celgene during the first quarter worth $119,226,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Celgene during the first quarter worth $226,613,000. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Celgene by 583.1% during the second quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 104,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CELG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.80. 1,480,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,449,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Celgene Co. has a 12-month low of $58.59 and a 12-month high of $98.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.77.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. Celgene had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 89.93%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CELG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Celgene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Barclays downgraded Celgene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho lowered shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.60.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

