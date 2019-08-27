Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MORN. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $1,253,658.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 21,771,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,318,197.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 20,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.12, for a total transaction of $2,779,696.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,023,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,019,815,836.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 452,700 shares of company stock worth $66,662,904. 54.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th.

Shares of MORN stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,983. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.31 and its 200 day moving average is $138.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.67 and a fifty-two week high of $158.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $273.90 million for the quarter.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.