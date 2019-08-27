Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $85.33

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.33 and traded as low as $79.79. Moog shares last traded at $79.88, with a volume of 632 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Moog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.07 and a 200 day moving average of $88.71. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $740.97 million for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 6.14%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%.

Moog Company Profile (NYSE:MOG.B)

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

