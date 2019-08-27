Moneta Porcupine Mines (TSE:ME) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.11

Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. (TSE:ME)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.12. Moneta Porcupine Mines shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 22,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11.

About Moneta Porcupine Mines (TSE:ME)

Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc operates as a mineral resource exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, and zinc deposits. It has interests in 1,046 claim units each approximately 16 hectares in area, which comprise a total area of approximately 16,800 hectares in the form of mining patents, leases, and staked claims.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Moneta Porcupine Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneta Porcupine Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.