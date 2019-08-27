Monashee Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Monashee Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 75.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,466,000 after buying an additional 66,412 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Godaddy by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,900,000 after purchasing an additional 38,722 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Godaddy by 15.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Godaddy during the first quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Godaddy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GDDY stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.30. Godaddy Inc has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $84.97.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $737.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.40 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Godaddy Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott Wagner sold 7,606 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $533,180.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,804 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arne Josefsberg sold 8,638 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $637,225.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,135.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,711,100 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GDDY shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Godaddy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price target on shares of Godaddy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.89.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

