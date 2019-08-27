Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes $2.27 Million Position in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Anaplan in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 39.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Anaplan in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on Anaplan from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Anaplan from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Anaplan to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Anaplan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.61.

In other Anaplan news, insider David Ying Xian Chung sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $53,113.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $3,228,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,340,194 shares of company stock worth $66,815,805 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anaplan stock traded down $3.12 on Tuesday, reaching $56.23. 250,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,263. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.58. Anaplan Inc has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $60.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $75.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.66 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Anaplan Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.