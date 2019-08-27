Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes $10.26 Million Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 702,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,000. Change Healthcare comprises 2.7% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Change Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHNG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

In other Change Healthcare news, Director Bansi Nagji acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Crescenzo Neil E. De acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $1,062,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 151,000 shares of company stock worth $2,079,950.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHNG. William Blair began coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

NASDAQ:CHNG traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.66. 19,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,644. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.06.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.66 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Change Healthcare Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Further Reading: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.