Monashee Investment Management LLC Sells 604,165 Shares of AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Monashee Investment Management LLC decreased its position in AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 86.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604,165 shares during the quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AXA Equitable were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in AXA Equitable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AXA Equitable by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 236,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 118,240 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in AXA Equitable by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AXA Equitable by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 988,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,900,000 after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in AXA Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AXA Equitable alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on EQH. Zacks Investment Research raised AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of AXA Equitable in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AXA Equitable from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI set a $28.00 price target on AXA Equitable and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 target price on AXA Equitable and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

In other news, insider Mark Pearson purchased 49,000 shares of AXA Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $996,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Axa sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $834,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EQH traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.80. 836,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,220,900. AXA Equitable Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $23.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.02.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. AXA Equitable’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AXA Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. AXA Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.42%.

AXA Equitable Company Profile

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.