Monashee Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Monashee Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 1,614.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the period. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.1% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 332.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 543.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,538,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 133,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALNY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.13.

ALNY stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.12. The stock had a trading volume of 22,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,495. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.46. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.27 and a 52-week high of $124.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.28.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.24 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.42% and a negative net margin of 848.70%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.61) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

