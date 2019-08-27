Monashee Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 125,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Amicus Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 176.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 53.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 55,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,617. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 6.97. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $14.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.40.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 336.41% and a negative return on equity of 66.79%. The company had revenue of $44.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 107.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Director Michael Raab sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $55,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at $155,068.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 770,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,948.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $779,000. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

