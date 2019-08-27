Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.94 Million Investment in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,725,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,097,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi acquired 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $22,100,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp acquired 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Crowdstrike to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.12.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $4.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.30. 50,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,196,422. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $56.00 and a 1-year high of $101.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.87.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $96.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.60 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

