Monashee Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 150,000 The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,000. The Medicines comprises approximately 1.4% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDCO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 221,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 106,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 68,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

NASDAQ MDCO traded up $1.69 on Tuesday, hitting $41.54. 264,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,758. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.63. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45. The Medicines Company has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $41.33.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Medicines Company will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Medicines news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.83 per share, for a total transaction of $2,960,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,036. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of The Medicines in a report on Monday, May 20th. Cowen set a $46.00 target price on shares of The Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $48.00 target price on shares of The Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

About The Medicines

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

