Monashee Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Scholar Rock as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 69.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the second quarter worth $560,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 16.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,222.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. 56.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRRK stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.79. 4,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,179. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 5.88. The company has a market cap of $319.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of -0.01. Scholar Rock Holding Corp has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $30.00.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 million. On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Corp will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SRRK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Scholar Rock Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

