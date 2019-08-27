Moin Achieves Market Cap of $64,305.00 (MOIN)

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last week, Moin has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. One Moin coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Livecoin and C-CEX. Moin has a total market capitalization of $64,305.00 and $285.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Moin

MOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 8,573,896 coins. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com . The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Moin Coin Trading

Moin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moin using one of the exchanges listed above.

