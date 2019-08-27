Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,844 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.12% of Paychex worth $35,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Paychex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 25,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $694,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,897,000 after acquiring an additional 38,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.80. 14,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,388. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.30. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.32 and a 12 month high of $88.43.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Paychex had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 40.99%. The business had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

In related news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 5,859 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $488,113.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 751 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.89, for a total transaction of $63,001.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,935.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,763,436. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

