Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,918 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $32,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IONS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $955,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,329,052.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,573,440.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 79,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,224,284. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.80. 57,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,249. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 9.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.10. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $86.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 2.07.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.26. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.90% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IONS shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.78.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

