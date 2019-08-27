Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,994 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of Ross Stores worth $40,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 32.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $54,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 26.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $76,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.61.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.03. The stock had a trading volume of 498,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,808. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.85 and its 200 day moving average is $98.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.91 and a twelve month high of $108.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $3,966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,994,105.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 85,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total transaction of $8,937,204.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 296,287 shares of company stock valued at $29,806,735. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

