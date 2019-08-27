Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 938,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Charles Schwab worth $37,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,863,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,846 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,490,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,302 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,259,000. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in Charles Schwab by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 6,885,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,077,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,184 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $150,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $191,293.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,075.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $44.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Compass Point set a $45.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $43.50 to $39.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,369,870. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average of $42.90. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

