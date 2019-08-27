Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 7,634 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $36,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Longview Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Longview Asset Management LLC now owns 32,898,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,569,043,000 after acquiring an additional 215,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,511,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $551,080,000 after acquiring an additional 193,294 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in General Dynamics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,365,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $569,677,000 after acquiring an additional 252,900 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,335,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $424,721,000 after acquiring an additional 58,222 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 18,507.6% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 926,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,628,000 after acquiring an additional 921,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns bought 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $179.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,550.04. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 39,643 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,297.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Osborn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total transaction of $273,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,517.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.47.

GD stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.33. 136,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,887. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $143.87 and a 1 year high of $207.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.08. The stock has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

