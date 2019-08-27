Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Equinix worth $33,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,584,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,983,823,000 after buying an additional 632,328 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Equinix by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 628,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,675,000 after buying an additional 122,286 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,219,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,610,000 after buying an additional 112,564 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,046,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,229,000 after buying an additional 109,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portsea Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $557.06. The stock had a trading volume of 63,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,926. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $526.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Equinix Inc has a one year low of $335.29 and a one year high of $559.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($3.45). Equinix had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 20.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $2.46 dividend. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 47.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.21.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.44, for a total transaction of $1,528,662.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,943,019.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.27, for a total transaction of $198,763.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,710.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,986 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,022. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.