Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 54,232 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 428,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,232 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.05% of T-Mobile Us worth $31,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile Us by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 14,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 33.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.59. The company had a trading volume of 615,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,891. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.68. T-Mobile Us Inc has a one year low of $59.96 and a one year high of $85.22.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.89%. T-Mobile Us’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC set a $85.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.55.

In related news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 9,324 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $703,962.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 533,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,314,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile Us Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.